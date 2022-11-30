ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.31 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $84.31 million and $24,376.66 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,188.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00040881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00247214 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00074441 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,120.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

