abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ASLI opened at GBX 75.28 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.51. abrdn European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.70 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £310.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.67.
