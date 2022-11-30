Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average is $284.62. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

