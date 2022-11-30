ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

ACNB Stock Down 0.1 %

ACNB stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.39. ACNB has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ACNB

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 115 shares of company stock valued at $3,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 29.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.