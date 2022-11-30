Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 3.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 151,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,035. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.