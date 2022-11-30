Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.73) to GBX 2,743 ($32.81) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.34) to GBX 2,490 ($29.79) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,496.40.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Read More

