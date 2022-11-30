Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 557,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,064,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

