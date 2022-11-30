Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.86-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.86-9.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.04. 9,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.91. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $1,911,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

