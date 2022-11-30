Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.86-9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 185.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

