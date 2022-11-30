Algorand (ALGO) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $53.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00075780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,097,212 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,750,786 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

