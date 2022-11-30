Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Update

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.4 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 42,495 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

