AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFB. UBS Group AG increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

