Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,859 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $100,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.