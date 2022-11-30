Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,223 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of Hershey worth $69,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $230.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.49. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.