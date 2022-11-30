Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $75,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWT. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 226,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.9 %

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

SWT opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $113.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.3125 per share. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

