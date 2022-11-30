Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 145,753 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145,753 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.46% of Quanta Services worth $82,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Quanta Services Company Profile

Shares of PWR opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $151.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

