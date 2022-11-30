Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 186,665 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,665 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.99% of Kohl’s worth $91,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

KSS opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

