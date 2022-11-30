Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98,768 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.39% of Albemarle worth $94,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.32.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

