Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 224,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance
AMOT opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.05 million, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.53.
Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMOT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.
Further Reading
