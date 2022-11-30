Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,491.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. 490,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,167,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

