Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 249,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,641,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

