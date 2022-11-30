Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Now Covered by Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 5.6 %

AMBC stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $724.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 924.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 126,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.