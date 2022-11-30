American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is Quantbot Technologies LP’s 6th Largest Position

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,663 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 64,837 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 127,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,277,764. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

