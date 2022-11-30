American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is Quantbot Technologies LP’s 6th Largest Position

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,663 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 64,837 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 127,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,277,764. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Read More
