American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Cut by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $73,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Express by 1,276.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

AXP traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

