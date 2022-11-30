American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

