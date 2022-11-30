American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after purchasing an additional 266,859 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 235.9% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 190,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 133,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

