American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $252.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.30. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.77.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

