American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 350.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,672 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,258,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $249.74 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,684. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.