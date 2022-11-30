American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Toro by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Toro by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Toro by 42.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 404,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,855 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

