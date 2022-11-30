American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.