American International Group Inc. Purchases 10,400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

