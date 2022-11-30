American International Group Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.