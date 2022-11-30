American International Group Inc. Sells 2,561 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sempra by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $161.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

