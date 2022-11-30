American International Group Inc. Sells 3,121 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 37.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GameStop by 11.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GameStop by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

