American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

AIG opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. American International Group has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

