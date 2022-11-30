American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 3.6%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 269,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 436,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$395.75 million and a PE ratio of -15.32.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

