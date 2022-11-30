American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Up 2,280.0% in November

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 2,280.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
American Noble Gas Price Performance
Shares of American Noble Gas stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. American Noble Gas has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
American Noble Gas Company Profile
