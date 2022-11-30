AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
AmmPower Stock Up 8.4 %
AMMPF stock opened at 0.21 on Wednesday. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.22.
About AmmPower
