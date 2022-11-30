Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BXP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BXP opened at $70.69 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,326,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,024,000 after purchasing an additional 125,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.