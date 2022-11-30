Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Target Price at $4.07

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 49,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

