Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Target Price at $4.07

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.
CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 49,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group
Cronos Group Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.55.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
