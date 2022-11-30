Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$61.44

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

