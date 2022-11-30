Analysts Set Expectations for J D Wetherspoon plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for J D Wetherspoon in a research note issued on Sunday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for J D Wetherspoon’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J D Wetherspoon’s FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDWPY stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

