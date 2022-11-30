Analysts Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target at 6.66

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 6.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 2.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.76. SmartRent has a one year low of 2.19 and a one year high of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the first quarter worth $657,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth $63,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

