Analysts Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) PT at GBX 1,101.25

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,126.25 ($13.47).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.71) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($14.95) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($11.96) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,025 ($12.26) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 2.3 %

UU opened at GBX 1,026 ($12.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,400.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 946.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,025.23.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United Utilities Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,866.67%.

In related news, insider Alison Goligher acquired 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.55) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,654.50).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

