Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Trading Down 1.4%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 1,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.07) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

