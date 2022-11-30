Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
AOZOY opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.
About Aozora Bank
