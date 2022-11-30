Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

AOZOY opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

