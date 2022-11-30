Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

