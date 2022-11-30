Arco Platform (ARCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arco Platform Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Articles

