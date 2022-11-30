Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $12.17. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 60,143 shares trading hands.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
