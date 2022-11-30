Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $12.17. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 60,143 shares trading hands.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 219,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

