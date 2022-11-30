Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($135.05) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($93.81) to €88.00 ($90.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($123.71) to €110.00 ($113.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($82.47) to €79.00 ($81.44) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of ARKAY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. 2,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630. Arkema has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

